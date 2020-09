CHICAGO — Chicago police are on the scene of an alleged armed robbery turned hostage situation in the South Loop.

According to police, SWAT was called to the 1400 block of S. Wabash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators confirm a male victim is being held at gunpoint.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.

No further information has been released.

