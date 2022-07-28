CHICAGO — Chicago police officers attempting to pull over an SUV near the University of Illinois Chicago campus say the fleeing vehicle crashed near the site of Lollapalooza.

Chicago fire took one person involved in the crash to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, a CPD chopper pursued the white SUV to Michigan and Harrison, where police say officers again attempted to pull over the offenders.

When the vehicle took off a second time, police say the car soon crashed.

Officers removed two people from the vehicle. Authorities also recovered drugs and weapons from inside the car.





The annual 4-day concert at Grant Park kicked off Thursday with safety top of mind for many. The festival runs through Sunday.