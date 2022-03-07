‘Suspicious package’ investigation underway at Ogilvie station

CHICAGO — A Metra spokesperson confirms with WGN News that a suspicious package was left near one of their trains at the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the 500 block of W. Madison.

As a result, Chicago Police cleared all passengers out of the station.

At this time, Metra says no inbound or outbound trains are in operation.

Delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.