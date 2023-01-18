CHICAGO — A suspected robber was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty officer on the South Side amid a struggle, according to Chicago police.

The department said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 90th Street. A female off-duty officer, who police said pulled her gun and announced she was a cop, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building on the block.

Police said when the offender tried to grab the off-duty officer’s weapon, a struggle ensued, resulting in the cop discharging their gun.

The offender was struck and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as is standard.