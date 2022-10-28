CHICAGO — Chicago police said Friday they are making progress in finding the shooter who killed a 7-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to reports of a person shot in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, when they found the boy, Akeem Briscoe, inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. According to police, a family member told officers the boy was in the bathroom washing his hands when a stray bullet traveled through a window and hit the child.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and underwent surgery late Wednesday night, but he later died. The family had recently lost the boy’s father after having open heart surgery.

A memorial continues to grow outside the home.

Police said they are interviewing several people but have not identified any as “persons of interest.” Police stresses there is no one in custody.

Surveillance cameras in the area may provide details.

Police have no one in custody in the shooting. A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that may lead to an arrest.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.