Suspect sought after 2 pedestrians injured in Homan Square

CHICAGO – Police are looking for the person who drove their vehicle into two pedestrians in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood and left the scene.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue on Friday, March 19, just before 4:30 p.m. There, a red 2011-13 Dodge Durango SUV with a damaged left front bumper struck two pedestrians on the 3500 block of W. Roosevelt Road.

According to police, the pedestrians were using a crosswalk on Kedzie Avenue when they were struck. The vehicle drove away southbound.

The pedestrians were treated for minor injuries.

