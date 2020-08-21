Suspect in custody in stabbing attacks of homeless people: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Chicago police confirmed Friday that a suspect is in custody in the stabbing attacks of multiple homeless people. Charges are pending.

According to police, there have been four attacks over the past month, and one was fatal.

The first attack was fatal, and occurred on July 9 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 9 a.m.

The next attack was nearly a week later near the 200 block of West 63rd Street at the Red Line.

Police said on July 24 a third man was stabbed in the South Loop, near the location of the first attack.

The most recent stabbing happened two days ago at 14 West 95th Street at approximately 4 a.m., according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.