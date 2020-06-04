Suspect in custody after Skycam9 catches police chase through Chicago, multiple officers injured

CHICAGO – A wild police chase happened in Chicago Wednesday night that weaved all over the city.

The driver started off in a black SUV and then crashed at Irving and Pulaski. e then carjacked a silver SUV at a gas station nearby. The Officers tried to get him out of the car, but he got away.

After crashing during high-speed chase, driver evades Chicago police on foot and steals second car from North Side gas station. Driver now in custody pic.twitter.com/XnmXtR7Mxu — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 4, 2020

Police said the driver was wanted for a homicide and several shootings.

He struck a police vehicle at Irving and Ashland. At least three officers have been injured in the crash.

The driver led officers down Lake Shore Drive and then into downtown. Officers attempted to take him into custody downtown, but he was able to escape again.

He was taken into custody after the driver drove down train tracks near Pershing.