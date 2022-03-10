Suspect denied bail in shooting death of WGN-TV security guard

CHICAGO — Bail has been denied for the 22-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a WGN-TV security guard.

Gregory Watson also faces attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking after authorities identified him as one of the offenders who participated in the homicide of 35-year-old Salena Claybourne. Watson’s 17-year-old brother Dameonte Watson has also been charged in connection with the murder of Claybourne.

Dameonte Watson appeared in court Wednesday. The 17-year-old was held without bail.

Police said Claybourne was on her way home from her shift at WGN when she stopped for gas in the 6700 block of South Jeffery just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Around that time, both Watson brothers approached Claybourne as she sat inside her car.

Authorities say Gregory is seen on video leaning into Claybourne’s driver’s side window and within seconds, she was shot in the left shoulder and face. Investigators say the brothers ran off as the vehicle they exited drove off without them.

Police arrested both brothers minutes later.

According to investigators, Gregory revealed that the shooting was never supposed to happen, indicating that he wanted her vehicle and nothing more.

Gregory said Claybourne fought the carjacking attempt, so he flashed the gun in her view. Watson also said that he saw security on Claybourne’s jacket and aimed but did not shoot the gun.

The 22-year-old also said that it was his brother’s idea to hide the firearms.

Claybourne was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she later died.

A GoFundMe to help with Claybourne’s funeral expenses has raised nearly $30,000.

The 35-year-old leaves behind two daughters, age 15 and 14.

“My daughter loved life. She loved her daughters and lived for them,” Salena’s mother, Donna Claybourne, told WGN News Wednesday night.

Those teenage daughters will now have to grow up without a mother.

“She always tried her best to support us, me and my sister,” Armoore Claybourne said. “She was a hard worker.”

On Wednesday, Salena’s sister Alexisa Claybourne told WGN News her family and the Watson family would be impacted forever by the shooting tragedy. She extended her prayers to the Watson clan, saying that anger won’t bring her sister back.

“I do pray for them as well. They have a long road ahead of them as much as we do,” Claybourne said.

Shavon Jackson, a woman who identified herself as the Watson brothers’ mother, gave WGN a statement off camera.

“I’m sorry for their loss,” Jackson said. “I want to thank them for praying for my family and I’m praying for theirs.”