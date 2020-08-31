Suspect charged in shooting of 2 Chicago officers on West Side, police say

CHICAGO — A suspect has been charged in the shooting of two officers on the city’s West Side Sunday, according to police. More details are expected to be released Monday morning.

One officer is still recovering at Stroger Hospital after having surgery, and will most likely remain hospitalized for a couple days.

The other officer was released during a tearful tribute Sunday afternoon. Police say it’s amazing they both survived this incident.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two officers assigned to the recently-formed Summer Mobile Unit pulled a car over near west Paul Street and Spaulding Avenue on the West Side around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the officers saw a gun inside the car during the stop and asked a man inside to get out, but after he locked himself in the car, they say the officers broke the car windows and attempted to arrest him.

After a struggle ensued, police say both officers were shot, and a third officer on the scene shot and wounded the suspect.

The suspect is in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center.

Officials said the two officers involved in the traffic stop are in their 20s and have been on the force for two years, and were recently assigned to the new unit targeting hot spots of violence in the city.