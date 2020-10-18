Surveillance video released as family of murdered Southwest Side teen rallies for community action

CHICAGO — Recently released surveillance video shows the murder of a Brighton Park teenager while he was walking his dog last month.

Today, Michael Colon’s family gathered on the Southwest Side, hoping to bring new attention to the case. The family has scheduled a meeting with police detectives on Wednesday to discuss the case.

Today, they looked to make a plea for the community.

16-year-old Michael Colon was a tight end on the Kelly High School football team, who beyond playing football and dressing up for big events, loved walking his beloved dog Bobi.

Colon was walking his dog on the night of September 3 just two blocks from his family’s home near the intersection of Spaulding Avenue and 38th Place when he was killed.

“He was so full of life, so happy,” Colon’s sister Joanna Colon said.

The surveillance video shows a white truck quickly turn around the corner before stopping. Two men then exited the truck and opened fire on Colon, who died at the scene.

“It’s hard to come back and relive this day over and over,” Joanna Colon said.

The Colon family is offering a $15,000 reward for those who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction. They have posted signs throughout the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with Colon’s murder. Colon’s family fears even with neighborhood cooperation and surveillance video, the case has gone cold.

Community activist Raul Montes begged city leaders not to forget the case.

“That’s why we’re here in solidarity. We want justice,” Montes said.

Joanna Colon said the pain of losing her brother won’t go away, and that another family should never feel this.

“My brother will never return and we’re aware of that, but we don’t want another family to go through this,” Joanna Colon said.