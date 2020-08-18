Surveillance video captures suspects in shooting of boy, 12, in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released new surveillance video in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The incident happened before 8:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 6400 block of South Ellis on the report of a shooting.

Police said the boy was standing in Mamie Till-Mobley Park when shots were fired. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the right leg.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.