Surveillance video captures burglars stealing nearly 40 guns from Winthrop Harbor store, police say

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. — Police are searching for at least four suspects who stole several firearms from a sports store in Winthrop Harbor.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at the Outdoorsman, located at 221 Sheridan Road, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found the front entry door shattered.

According to detectives, multiple display cases were broken into and approximately 39 firearms were stolen, including handguns and rifles.

The burglary was captured on the store’s surveillance video.

Police say the offenders fled in a dark-colored SUV, north on Sheridan Road towards Wisconsin.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 847-872-8646, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.