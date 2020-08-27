Surveillance released in Gold Coast robbery of 85-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Surveillance images and video have been released of the suspect in the investigation of a Gold Coast robbery of a 85-year old woman Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue.

The surveillance video shows the robber approaching the woman from behind and yanking her purse off her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition.

The Andrew Holmes Foundation is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the man’s arrest.