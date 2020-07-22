Supt. Brown: Chicago funeral home shooting due to ongoing gang conflict

CHICAGO – Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Tuesday’s mass shooting outside a funeral home is due to an ongoing gang conflict.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said someone inside a stolen black Malibu, driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street, opened fired at attendees of a funeral.

15 victims suffered gunshot wounds and ten of those victims are female. Their conditions range from serious to good.

On Wednesday, top city officials reacted to the bloodshed and said an ongoing gang conflict near the area was the root of the shooting.

“There are over 117,000 gang members, 55 major gangs, along with 2500 subset factions who are all internally in conflict with each other – and in conflict with the other rival gangs,” Supt. David Brown said.

Mayor Lightfoot said she spent a restless night thinking about the shooting.

“This cycle of retaliation, picking up a gun, many times over petty grievances, picking up a gun solves nothing, but causes so much lifelong pain,” Lightfoot said.

She concluded that violence is the end result of long-standing societal inequities like a lack of education and segregated city neighborhoods toiling in poverty.

“Violence is a symptom, a symptom of communities that are crying out,” the mayor said. “Young men who don’t believe that they have a future other than being part of one of these gangs or factions or cliques, who believe that their future only lies on a corner, and not college or a career.”

Those associated with the funeral are upset and said they tried to warn police of the threat. But Chicago police said they had a tactical unit and two squad cars nearby.

“We treat all of our funerals that have any gang rivalry or gang connection in a similar way.”

The shooting happened just a half mile away from Father Michael Pfleger’s parish in Gresham.

“Across the street from that shooting is a daycare,” he said. “Think about the people dropping their kids off today.”

So far, Chicago police said they have not made any arrests in the shooting, although a person of interest was questioned.

They’re asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.