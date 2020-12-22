Supt. Brown addresses City Council over botched raid as aldermen sound off

CHICAGO – Addressing a City Council meeting Tuesday probing CPD’s botched raid on Anjanette Young’s home, Superintendent David Brown discussed reforms needed to the department’s search warrant policies.

“What happened in February of 2019 is entirely unacceptable,” said Brown. “We must be the first to admit our mistakes.”

Brown wants the department to standardize which teams conduct search warrants, require search warrants be approved by a Deputy Chief and require the on-scene police supervisor hold the rank of Lieutenant or above.

Although the Young raid was a not no-knock warrant, Brown made the following declaration about the practice.

“It is time for CPD to ban no-knock warrants unless circumstances dictate that entry onto the property is immediately necessary to save human life,” Brown said.

The city’s Deputy Inspector General told the aldermen that she is investigating CPD ”wrong raids,” but the work has been difficult.

“CPD’s data on search warrants does not and has not over the period of time we’re studying actually identify so-called wrong raids,” said Deborah Witzburg.

Alderman Michelle Smith(43rd Ward), a former prosecutor, grilled an assistant Cook County States Attorney about the offices involvement in the search warrant. The State’s Attorney reviews the police department’s request for a warrant before a judge signs off.

“As a prosecutor, I cannot believe you’re not outraged that someone would take advantage of you,” Smith said.

The committee called the meeting to learn more about the incident but it was also an opportunity for the aldermen to sound off.

“It’s just all too common for Chicagoans in Black and Brown communities to have our rights violated, to have our homes invaded and to be humiliated and treated as less than human,” Ald. Maria Hadden (49th Ward) said. “That’s just what happens here.”

Mayor Lightfoot, who was not at today’s meeting today, has enlisted former federal judge Ann Claire Williams to lead an outside investigation into the raid.