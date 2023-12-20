CHICAGO — Chicago’s public education politics could explode in the coming months and years. People on both sides of the school choice battle are digging in.

In 2023, the movement for public education flexed its muscles.

First, a Chicago Teachers Union organizer, Brandon Johnson, was elected Chicago’s mayor.

Then, last week, the Board of Education expressed strong support for neighborhood schools, passing a resolution calling to transition away from policies supporting charter, magnet, and selective enrollment schools.

It was a victory for public education advocates who’ve long complained that the choice system leaves children competing against each other for limited resources.

The Chicago Teachers Union celebrated in a statement, saying, “Though selective enrollment was originally designed to desegregate the school district, instead it has contributed to more segregation…

“Here is the truth: every Chicago student should have access to a high-quality public school, regardless of color, creed, gender, citizenship status or ZIP code.”

But a former CPS CEO slammed the Board’s move.

“School choice is not perfect, but it has helped Chicago preserve a degree of economic and racial diversity in its public schools system,” Janice Jackson wrote in the Chicago Sun-Times. “Absent choice, our schools will be even less diverse.”

Jackson, appointed to her post by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, also wrote: “Opponents of school choice will say selective enrollment, magnet and charter schools leave neighborhood schools underinvested. Nonsense. Strong neighborhood schools and choice schools can and do coexist.”

State Rep. LaShawn Ford weighed in on the controversy.

“I don’t understand why we can’t do both, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “We have to be able to do both.”

The debate will play out in the coming years as Chicagoans elect School Board members. As voters make their picks, Ford hopes they embrace public education and school choice.

“How do you take away something that we know is successful?” Ford asked. “We have students that have done well at Whitney Young. We have students who have done well at Walter Payton. We have students who do well at these schools, and to blow it up, it could be what you call chaotic.”

Next November, Chicago voters will begin electing members of the School Board and their views on school choice will be front and center.