GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s safe to say that February 12, 2023, was one of the greatest days in the life of Nick Allegretti, both professionally and personally.

The Frankfort-native and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman began Sunday by becoming a father in the morning and then helped his team to a Super Bowl LVII triumph over the Eagles that night.

Here’s how Allegretti’s very interesting day played out in the greater Phoenix area.

Early Sunday morning, per the Associated Press, Allegretti’s wife Christina give birth to twin girls in Chicago. The lineman was able to watch the birth on FaceTime in the lobby of the Chiefs’ hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Married in 2021, it’s the couple’s first children.

Later that evening, Allegretti was back to work as he took the field for the third Super Bowl of his career in Kansas City. Playing primarily on special teams, he was blocking on the game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker with eight seconds to go as the Chiefs knocked off the Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium.

It’s the second Super Bowl title for Allegretti as he was also on the team during the 2019 season when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A two-time All-State selection at Lincoln-Way East High School, the offensive lineman, Allegretti would play his college football at Illinois. After taking a redshirt year in 2014, the lineman would play in 48 consecutive games for the Illini including 36 starts, playing for three different head coaches in his time in Champaign.

Allegretti was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 57 regular season games with 12 starts. He’s also played in 12 postseason games, including the three Super Bowls, and even had a touchdown catch against the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game in January 2022.