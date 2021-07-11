‘Sundays on State’ returns for first time in 2021

CHICAGO — ‘Sundays on State’ has returned to Chicago for the first time in 2021, with this weekend’s event beginning at 11 a.m.

The event creates a block party atmosphere on one of Chicago’s most iconic streets, closing traffic from Lake Street to Madison Street while filling the area with arts, culture, food and attractions.

The festivals will take place on select Sundays until September 12, and will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each weekend.

The events will be held on the following dates:

July 11, 18, 25

August 8, 22, 29

September 5, 12

For more information, visit the Chicago Loop Alliance website.