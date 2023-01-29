CHICAGO — It was 10 years ago Sunday that 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton lost her life, shot and killed in a park in Kenwood, a few days after performing with her high school band at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

It was this time last year that it was announced the winter garden at the up-and-coming Obama Center will be named in Hadiya’s honor.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Sunday to talk about Hadiya’s life.

“To this day, Barack and I still think about her story. That’s why we are proud to honor her legacy through the Hadiya Pendleton Winter Garden at the Obama Center,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “When the center is complete, we hope the garden can be a way to share Hadiya’s light and help young people find their own place in the world.”

While construction is ongoing, the Obama Center is slated to open sometime in 2025.