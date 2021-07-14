Summertime edition of Chicago Auto Show launches Thursday

CHICAGO – A special edition of the Chicago Auto Show will begin Thursday at McCormick Place. There, several new vehicles that feature the latest technology will be on display, both indoors and outdoors.

For Chicago car lovers, the auto show is a welcomed sight. It’s been 17 months since the city’s last auto show.

Workers spent Wednesday sitting up indoor tracks that will offer operators a unique driving experience.

“These are indoor test tracks so it gives people the opportunity to see the capability, the refinement of different cars,” said Kelley Enright, a spokeswoman for Stellantis.

One attraction Chicagoans can expect to see is an indoor track Jeep set up.

“You normally can’t off-road in Chicago, right? Everything is flat. So what we do is offer people a chance to take a test drive in say a Jeep Wrangler or a Jeep Gladiator and they can find ways where they can off-road,” Enright said.

Starting Thursday, guests will be able to view dozens of new cars from Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, Lexus, Kia and Dodge, displayed indoor and outdoor for the first time. The Chicago Auto Show, usually 10 days and commencing in February, will be shortened.

“The organizers of the show created an awesome unique special edition show that’s taking place over five days but it’s both inside and outside,” Enright said.

The Chicago Auto Show has been around for more than 100 years. The show opens Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. through 10 p.m., lasting through Monday.

Anyone interested may buy tickets at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

