CHICAGO — The unofficial start to summer is here with Memorial Day weekend, as several events downtown are being held alongside beautiful weather.

With the Crosstown Classic matchup between the Cubs and the White Sox underway on the South Side, there’s plenty more going on downtown as well.

A Coldplay concert at Soldier Field and the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park have brought large crowds downtown, with a noticeable police presence in the area as well following several high-profile incidents in recent weeks.