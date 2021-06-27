Summer ‘porch jams’ mark return of live music in Chicago

CHICAGO — In Lakeview and Roscoe Village, Chicago musicians are jamming on porches all summer, giving concerts right from someone’s porch.

“It was exciting to be out in the fresh air, right in their backyard,” folk rock musician Andrew Palmer said.

Palmer was one of the first musicians to play on a porch this summer as part of ‘Porch Jams.’

Every Sunday through August, different musicians will be performing on different porches. At the end of August, all the artists will gather throughout Lakeview and Roscoe Village for ‘Porch Fest.’

The performing musicians are elated to be playing in front of a live crowd once again.

“I had like a moment in the middle of it, it was wonderful,” harpist LeAnne Bennion said.

On Sundays from 4 to 6, you can bring a chair and take a seat to soak in live music on a warm summer afternoon.

‘Porch Jams’ is also supporting neighborhood businesses. Crosby’s Kitchen and HuxHemp CBD Apothecary will actually deliver items right to your chair. The CBD elixirs are also Chicago-made, coming from Bridgeport.

“A lot of our customers are musicians, there’s more like-minded people out and about,” Russell Huxhold of HuxHemp said.