CHICAGO — The Sueños Music Festival is coming back to Chicago this Memorial Day weekend.

The second annual festival will take place in Grant Park on May 27 and May 28 with headliners that include Wisin y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam.

Beyond the headliners, some other acts include reggaetón and Latin artists Arcangel, Chencho Corleone, Ivy Queen, Becky G, El Alfa, and Myke Towers.

Early access sale starts Thursday at 12 p.m.

For more information, visit http://suenosmusicfestival.com.