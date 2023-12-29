CHICAGO — More suburbs are looking at putting restrictions in place to try to stop Texas from dropping off migrants in their cities without notice.

Ever since Chicago imposed restrictions on when and where migrants can be dropped off, more buses have been showing up in suburbs with no warning, straining resources and leaving migrants and people who live in those cities in danger.

So far, for example, no migrant buses have shown up in west suburban Broadview, but Mayor Katrina Thompson believes it won’t be long until they do. She says it’s not that Broadview wouldn’t welcome them, but village officials need to know when and how many to expect.

“We’re going to suffer from something that we can have a conversation about. It’s not that we don’t want them here. It’s just, we have to plan,” Thompson said.

The mayor decided to take executive action, because the Village Board doesn’t meet for another two weeks. Thompson does have support for her order that would require bus companies to provide at least five days of notice or risk impoundment of the bus and fines.

“If a bus should appear here, I would need resources of the Fire Department, because we don’t know the condition of these people who have traveled cross-country to get here,” Broadview Chief of Police Thomas Mills said. “There may be sick people, so we need Fire Department to help triage.”

The village of Matteson, meanwhile, unanimously passed similar restrictions and consequences for “rogue” bus drivers and companies at an emergency meeting Thursday night.

“Basically, this is to provide safety for our community and safety for anyone visiting our community,” Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin said.

And Oak Lawn is considering a plan to require local licenses to operate a bus within the village, on top of restricting extended stays at motels for migrants.

Last week, city leaders in Aurora also placed restrictions on migrant buses, as did Chicago Ridge and several others suburbs that have been drop-off points for migrants.

On Wednesday alone, Chicago reports that its suburbs saw more than 15 buses with migrants.

That’s why places like Broadview are clamoring to get ahead of the issue.

“By them taking it upon themselves to circumvent the rules that are already in place by the City of Chicago, (which is) requesting applications, is putting the migrants in danger,” Mills said.

Most migrants being dropped off in the suburbs are being told to take trains into the city. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will try and circumvent the restrictions by flying more migrants, as his state did last week.