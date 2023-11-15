CHICAGO — A suburban woman is taking legal action against Frontier Airline over a damaged wheelchair.

Last year, Shannon O’Brien was flying home from the Dominican Republic — but when she landed, her wheelchair was not on board.

She said it was returned days later and badly damaged.

O’Brien said during that time, she was bedridden until the wheelchair arrived, describing the wait as more than an inconvenience.

“My wheelchair is my legs. Without that, I can’t be independent or successful,” O’Brien said.

She said she is completely dependent on the wheelchair due to a genetic disease called spinal muscular atrophy, which causes O’Brien to have minimal movement in her arms and legs. She needs the wheelchair to move, get to work and get around.

On behalf of O’Brien, her attorney is suing Frontier Airlines for negligence, alleging physical and emotional injuries. He said this lawsuit is the first step in an effort to improve travel experiences for people in wheelchairs.

WGN News has reached out to Frontier Airliens for comment, but have not yet heard back.