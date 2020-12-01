Suburban neighbor sets up special mailbox so hundreds of kids can mail letters to Santa

VILLA PARK, Ill. — It’s the season of giving in a year full of helpers.

One helper set up a special mailbox in Villa Park for kids to mail their letters to Santa. More than 200 letters have been dropped into Santa’s mailbox so far, and they expect there could be as many as 500 before Christmas.

The helper — who wishes to remain anonymous — said the kids may even get a special surprise the day before Christmas Eve, whether or not they get everything they want over the holiday.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond has the full story.