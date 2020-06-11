Suburban mayor pushing to move on to next phase of reopening, ahead of state’s guidelines

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The mayor of suburban Orland Park says the village is ready to advance to Phase 4 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, despite state guidelines requiring all of Illinois to wait until June 26 to move on.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau says his municipality and other parts of the state with low infection rates should be moving on to the next phase of reopening.

“Every other expert in the world, the WHO the CDC, the federal government, every state uses 14 days to move from phase to phase; the only place where we’re not doing that is here in Illinois,” Pekau said.

Governor JB Pritzker says some of the country’s top medical experts believe it’s too soon to move on and recommend waiting until June 26 to move on at the very earliest.

“While we appreciate input from elected officials around the state, the mayor of Orland Park is not a medical expert. Our ‘Restore Illinois’ plan was created by public health experts and relies on lifting mitigation measures in a phased in approach to ensure there is no rise in case positivity rates or hospitalizations,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

But Pekau insists there’s no logic to it, and he’ll keep pushing until things reopen. His argument that the state’s Restore Illinois plan takes too much time between phases is a familiar complaint across the region and state as businesses struggle to survive.

“You can go get an Uber or a Lyft and get into some stranger’s backseat of his car, but you can’t ride in a golf cart with your best friend to play a round of golf, that just doesn’t make sense,” Pekau said.

Orland Park plans to move forward reopening their Centennial Park pool Monday, following restrictions in place as part of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

There’s no indication from the governor that he’s willing to risk moving to Phase 4 earlier than planned.