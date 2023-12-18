DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has denied the transfer of a suburban high school wrestler in his senior year.

Harrison Konder, who was born deaf, is a senior at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. He transferred from Downers Grove North after struggling academically as a junior.

Konder’s academic counselor at Downers Grove North High School wrote a letter in support of the transfer, saying the teen would thrive in a smaller school setting with more individualized attention. The family received similar letters from his Therapist and Audiologist from Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The family changed guardianship of Konder to his grandmother as part of IHSA bylaws to meet transfer requirements, and family members say so far, the move has been great for his grades.

But, the IHSA ruled last Friday that Konder is ineligible to wrestle at Montini Catholic High School.

The family reportedly learned the athletic director and principal at Downers Grove North disagreed with the academic counselor’s transfer support. It’s a decision that is now impacting Konder’s senior year and possible future.

The family has appealed the IHSA ruling as the teen is sidelined until otherwise decided.

Downers Grove North High School says the IHSA is the governing body and makes all decisions regarding athletic eligibility and that the school supports a family’s decision to send their student to a school that best suits their educational needs.

The Illinois High School Association released the following statement regarding the decision:

“The 800-plus member high schools that encompass the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) are charged with creating the by-laws that the schools, student-athletes, and coaches must abide by. The IHSA office is charged with enforcing those rules, which seek to reinforce the Association’s mission of creating “equitable participation in interscholastic athletics and activities that enrich the education experience.” Per the requirements of IHSA by-law 3.045, the IHSA was not able to verify a circumstance that necessitated a change of guardianship and would allow for immediate varsity eligibility for the student-athlete. The IHSA understands and respects that parents and guardians must make difficult decisions that are best for their children. We are happy that the student-athlete found a better educational fit, but in this instance, the IHSA Executive Director found that there were no extenuating circumstances that met the threshold to grant eligibility within the IHSA by-laws, nor did the IHSA Board of Directors upon appeal. Montini Catholic did their due diligence in alerting the family ahead of the transfer that ineligibility was likely. While IHSA ineligibility does not allow for participation in varsity contests, it does allow athletes to practice and remain a part of their team in order to help support their educational experience.” Illinois High School Association (IHSA)

