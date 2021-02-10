Suburban Chicago hotel’s license suspended after shootings

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago mayor has temporarily suspended a hotel’s business license after a deadly mass shooting there last weekend.

The action by Bloomingdale Mayor Franco Coladipietro means the Indian Lakes Hotel must cease operations for 10 days while the west suburban village considers other action.

One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire broke out at a party in the hotel.

Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred after a party in which two groups rented a few rooms, then invited nearly 200 people.