Suburban aquatic center renaming honors young man’s legacy

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A community pool in suburban Vernon Township has a new name.

The Vernon Township Aquatic Center at Peterson Park is called the Jacob Grossman Memorial Aquatic Center.

The new name honors a young man who never let health challenges keep him from enjoying his love for swimming.

Alan Grossman is Jacob’s father.

“(We are) very touched to see his name,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming,”

Jacob Grossman’s family said he was a superhero who loved connecting with people. He loved swimming and 80s music.

“Everybody knew him and loved him,” his mother Rachel Grossman said.

Jacob Grossman had the rare genetic disease Fanconi anemia. He underwent multiple surgeries and lived with daily pain.

But he found joy in the water.

In February the Stevenson High School graduate died at the age of 22.

Sunday, Congressman Brad Schneider joined other elected officials to pay tribute to Jacob Grossman ensuring his name will live on to inspire others

“It was just Jacob he just loved life, considering his struggles and he was in pain every day,” Alan Grossman said. “And he just loved life.”