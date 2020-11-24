Suburb debates added fines for bars and restaurants as some ignore state coronavirus restrictions

GENEVA, Ill. — Elected officials and residents in west suburban Geneva are set to debate a new proposal Monday night which would give the city the power to fine bars and restaurants if they serve customers indoors in violation of state orders.

During a committee meeting held online and in person due to the pandemic, city council members and the mayor will discuss a draft ordinance allowing the city to declare any violations of state COVID-19 mitigation measures as a public nuisance. Residents will be allowed to comment as well.

Indoor dining is now allowed across Illinois, but several Geneva establishments are reportedly operating in violation of the state’s latest “Tier 3” restrictions.

Located just around the corner from City Hall, Foxfire Restaurant is still offering indoor dining. Owner K.C. Hulbro said he needs to serve people inside or his business could potentially close for good.

“To comply right now would be the death of our restaurant; it would not just affect me and my partner but the families that work here,” Gulbro said. “We feel like we should be allowed to be open.”

The ordinance proposes a fine structure for those in violation, where a first offence could be settled with a $100 fine, a second could cost $250 and third and subsequent violations could mean a $500 penalty.

Depending on the outcome of Monday’s meeting, there could be a vote taken to approve the measure during the next City Council meeting on December 7.