CHICAGO — A substantial amount of lawn equipment to help maintain the Soldier Field campus was stolen this week.

According to a spokesperson for the venue, a few riding mowers along with John Deere “Gators” were taken from an enclosed space inside the Waldron Parking Deck in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Fences that were around it were torn off their foundation and taken down to the ground by an unknown group of offenders and taken from the site.

Courtesy: Soldier Field

Courtesy: Soldier Field

The estimated value of the equipment is $100,000 and belonged to a landscaping contractor, not the Chicago Bears, the City of Chicago or the Chicago Park District, according to the spokesperson.

So far there is no one in custody and Chicago Police Area 3 detectives are investigating the theft.

At the moment, Soldier Field is in the midst of hosting the seasons of both primary tenants: The Chicago Bears and Chicago Fire FC. The MLS team is scheduled to play at home on Saturday against the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Bears will return home to Soldier Field to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 1 at Noon.