CHICAGO — Teachers, students and their families at Forest Road School spent Thursday evening before Spring Break giving back.

“We’re celebrating a family that’s near and dear to us,” Sixth grader Joshua Thomas said.

In honor of their classmate Gwen Coia, who’s been battling cancer for the past year.

“It was just one week after Reese was born, Gwen was really tired, not feeling herself,” Hilary Coia, Gwen’s mother said.

After doctors at Loyola Medicine ran blood work, they diagnosed Gwen with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Tthis whole year we’ve gotten so much support,” A.J. Coia, Gwen’s father said.

That support – on full display for the school’s annual fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which funds children’s cancer research.

A head-shaving party that just so happens to fall on a special day for the Coia family.

Gwen followed through on her birthday wish. With clippers in hand, she helped her dad go just about bald. Her mom got a fresh cut, too. And Gwen’s classmates even got in on the action.

All their hard work raised 30 thousand dollars for St. Baldrick’s – and raised spirits, too.

This is something the school has done for more than a decade. In all those years the families and teachers here have raised $400,000 for children’s cancer research.