Students return to classroom on CPS’ first day of school amid continued rise in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Students across Chicago are embarking on their first day of school Monday, marking a return to in-person learning five days a week for the entire district for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, students in Chicago will begin the school year inside classrooms under several safety protocols.

Every student and faculty member is required to wear a mask indoors, with CPS teachers mandated to receive the vaccine by October 15.

CPS is asking parents to go through a list of questions daily to help spur the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings. These include checking children for any symptoms of COVID-19, or even if the child is waiting for a test result.

While in school, students will have disinfectant wipes and hospital grade hand sanitizer available for them to use.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to visit Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center and Alessandro Volta Elementary School before speaking Monday morning at Ombudsman Chicago South Alternative School.