Students hold “We Stand for Sports” rally in McCook to resume fall sports

MCCOOK, Ill. — Illinois high school athletes plan to hold a “We Stand for Sports” rally on Sunday in McCook, calling for the resumption of fall sports.

The rally comes days after Illinois High School Association President Craig Anderson penned a letter to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking if the IHSA can regain control of the authority to resume sports.

Students and the IHSA alike point to several other states that have resumed fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Illinois having one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

The IHSA announced in July that some fall sports would be pushed back to the spring due to restrictions on youth sports announced by Gov. Pritzker.

Illinois has categorized sports as high, medium, or low risk in terms of transmitting COVID-19. High-risk sports such as football, girls’ volleyball, and boys’ soccer were all postponed due to being high-risk sports.

Golf, cross country, girls’ swimming, and girls’ tennis can all resume under numerous safety protocols.

Anderson released a statement Saturday aiming to clarify his letter to Pritzker, saying there have yet to be any discussions or timelines set.

“Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its’ previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year,” Anderson said in a statement.

“We believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under IHSA safety protocols by school personnel,” Anderson said.

A response to the IHSA’s request could come later this week from Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The rally will take place at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.