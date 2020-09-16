Student considered ‘armed and dangerous’ following WIU shooting; classes canceled Wednesday

MACOMB, Ill. — Police are searching for a student who they say shot his roommate at Western Illinois University.

Kavion Poplous, 18, from Chicago, is a freshman at the university.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a dorm at Thompson Hall. The school says it was related to a roommate dispute, and police say it was an isolated incident.

Poplous is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. A search for the suspect is underway.

The condition of the student shot is unknown at this time.

WIU has cancelled all in-person and online classes Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1.