Student considered ‘armed and dangerous’ following WIU shooting; classes canceled Wednesday

MACOMB, Ill. — Police are searching for a student who they say shot his roommate at Western Illinois University.
Kavion Poplous, 18, from Chicago, is a freshman at the university.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a dorm at Thompson Hall. The school says it was related to a roommate dispute, and police say it was an isolated incident.
Poplous is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. A search for the suspect is underway.
The condition of the student shot is unknown at this time.
WIU has cancelled all in-person and online classes Wednesday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1.