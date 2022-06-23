About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices.

The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area.

The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials essential to making asphalt and concrete. The strike has impacted the supply of asphalt and concrete.

Some cities and villages in the area have warned residents projects are being slowed down or even put on hold.

For example, officials in Western Springs said a project to rehab Wolf Road between Plainfield and 31st has been put on hold until the strike is resolved.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is monitoring the situation and working closely with contractors to try and keep construction moving forward as much as possible using the materials available.

IDOT said it’s hopeful for a quick resolution but if projects need to be shut down, it will making active work zones safe and secure is its top priority.