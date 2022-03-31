CHICAGO — Chicago’s yearly street sweeping program will begin on Friday and will run through mid-November, as the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation deploys mechanical street sweepers to clear debris from streets.

Beginning on Friday, street sweepers will start clearing debris and leaves that have accumulated during winter months on both residential streets and arterial roadways.

Bright orange signs will be displayed announcing temporary parking restrictions for streets and will be displayed two days prior to scheduled street sweeping events. Some streets also have permanently posted signs that specify parking prohibitions for street cleaning.

The city offers a Sweeper Tracker tool and a full schedule for the sweepers can be found here.