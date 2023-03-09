CHICAGO — The first stop for the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour will make it’s only North America stop right here in the Windy City.

The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour will arrive in Chicago on Saturday, April 29. The event will take place at the Wintrust Arena. A time for the event has yet to be set.

This will mark the fourth time the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour has made stops in Chicago. SLS held events in Chicago in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, famously known for his hit MTV shows “Rob & Big, “Fantasy Factory,” and “Ridiculousness,” founded Street League Skateboarding in 2010.

Street League Skateboarding has separated itself from widely known events like the X-Games by creating a traveling competition for the top skateboarders in the world to compete on a one-of-a-kind course.

“As pioneers of street skateboarding’s premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe,” according to the SLS website.

The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour will also make stops in Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia, as apart of it’s 2023 tour. The last stop for the “Super Crown” finals has yet to be announced.

The men and women that will participate in the competition have yet to be announced.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Chicago event.