CHICAGO — Street League Skateboarding lands in the Windy City this weekend.

The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour will make the only United States stop on Saturday when they take over the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, famously known for his hit MTV shows “Rob & Big, “Fantasy Factory,” and “Ridiculousness,” founded Street League Skateboarding in 2010.

“The thing that makes Street League standout more than any other contest is it’s rooted and based and founded by real skateboarders,” Skateboarding legend Paul Rodriguez said.

“Before (Street League Skateboarding), all the other events around skateboarding were basically like festivals that were action sports based – BMX, Motocross, and Rollerblading – which is cool and all, but it feels real special to have an event that’s just skateboarding.”

Street League Skateboarding has separated itself from widely known events like the X-Games by creating a traveling competition for the top skateboarders in the world to compete on a one-of-a-kind course.

Competitors in Saturday’s Street League Skateboarding event includes Paul Rodriguez, Dashawn Jordan, Chloe Covell, Torey Pudwell, Funa Nakayama, and three-time SLS Super Crown World Champion Nyjah Huston, among many others.

“Nyjah (Huston) is facing the most competition in Street League history more so than any other time,” Rodriguez noted as Huston looks to expand his Street League Skateboarding trophy case with over 20 first place SLS wins.

22-year-old Gustavo Ribeiro and 15-year-old Rayssa Leal will also look to defend their Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour crown.

The 2023 Street League Skateboarding tour competitor list has many heavy hitters in the industry, but a lot of the skaters are looking forward to the women’s division.

“I get so much inspiration from watching the women skate,” Dashawn Jordan said. “They’re amazing. Their level of skating is top tear. It’s a blast to watch. It’s empowering. I’m always rooting for them.”

12-year-old Chloe Covell doesn’t seem to shy away from the spotlight. She is the youngest athlete to ever win two X-Games medals before the age of 13 and she’s looking to take home the gold for the 2023 SLS Tour.

“I just try and go out there and try to skate. I never really feel any pressure,” Covell said. “Sometimes I do feel a little bit of pressure when it really gets down to the last best trick or something that I need to land.”

This will mark the fourth time the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour has made stops in Chicago. SLS held events in Chicago in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

“Chicago has a really big skate community. A lot of great roots and a lot of well known skateboarders come from Chicago” Rodriguez said. “It’s great to come out here and see the Midwest crowd. They probably don’t get to see events like this too much, so hopefully we’ll get an excited crowd.

The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour will make stops in Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia, as apart of it’s 2023 tour. The last stop for the “Super Crown” finals has yet to be announced.

Doors open at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Men’s knockout round will begin at 1 p.m., Women’s finals set for 5 p.m., and the night will be capped off with the Men’s final at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Chicago event.