CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood.

Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland.

According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols to deter an large gatherings or criminal activity.

Ald. Hopkins could not comment on the specifics, except that various parking and street restrictions will be in effect starting Thursday night to early Monday morning.

A man who lives in the area says a young man was killed a few years back, and people close down the surrounding blocks near Sedgwick Street to commemorate him every year. He says having police presence and enforcing street closures are a good thing to control the commotion.

Chicago police says closures are to accommodate an annual event in the area, but they could not disclose further details.

Residents who live on the streets that will be closed this weekend may need to show an ID to police to access the area.

Below is a list of street closures from Aug. 11 at 12 am to Aug. 15 at 5 am:

1300-1500 block of North Hudson (street closed/no parking both sides)

400-500 block of West Evergreen (street closed/no parking both sides)

1300-1500 block of North Sedgwick (street closed/no parking both sides)

1300-1500 block of North Cleveland (street closed/no parking both sides)

400-500 block of West Blackhawk (street closed/no parking both sides)

400-500 block of West Goethe (street closed/no parking both sides)