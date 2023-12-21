A group of strangers were able to pull of a “dream wedding” for a much deserving couple.

Dave Voggesser and Kate North lived just blocks away from each other growing up, but didn’t connect until decades later. But only a year later, Dave proposed to Kate on Christmas Eve.

“I finally found somebody that I was completely comfortable with,” Voggesser said.

But plans for their wedding were dashed just months later, when the couple received devastating news.

“Thinking there’s not a care in the world and then he calls me two days later and says I may have pancreatic cancer,” North said.

Vacations were replaced with chemo, surgeries and countless hours at Northwestern’s Living Well Cancer Resource Center. While Dave became a patient, Kate became a caregiver.

“She said we are planning to get married,” Cheri Hunt, the Art Therapy Instructor at the Living Well Center said. “But I think we are just going to the justice of the peace and I was over in the corner going oh no that’s not going to happen”

“She was like oh no, no, no, I have a much better idea,” North said. “There’s no way I was gonna have them go to the justice of the peace”

The outpouring of love from complete strangers made their love story into a real life romantic comedy.

“I threw out a rock to a pastor and the ripple effect just got huge,” Hunt said “Everyone I asked it just happened and the outpouring of yes, yes, yes.”

Within days, Deb Marqui offered her tranquil stone hill farm healing gardens as a venue. Laurie Sisler offered to take the pictures, Mark Lind offered to film it, Jen Turniff from the local petaler showed up with glorious blooms.

For Dave and Kate, it was an early Christmas wish come true

A reminder that even in our darkest moments, love finds a way to light the path ahead and a little holiday magic.

Learn more about Dave Voggesser and Kate North’s love story in the video player above.