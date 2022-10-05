PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Some residents in Plainfield caused a bit of controversy by creating a Stranger Things-themed Halloween attraction.

The display is based from a scene of the popular Netflix series and has the character “Max Mayfield” impressively floating above the ground. The character is allegedly made out of pool noodles.

It’s received national attention after a viral video was posted all over social media.

But a bit of controversy has been surrounding the display due to the amount of crowds it’s been drawing — causing a neighbor to become upset when a visitor pulled into their driveway to see it.

A heated discussion ensued after that incident and police were called to the house. On Sunday, the family posted on social media that they were considering pulling the plug on their Halloween display — but have since been overwhelmed by the public’s supportive response.

WGN has tried to speak with the neighbor who was not happy with the display, but they were not home at the time.

The neighborhood is under the jurisdiction of both Plainfield and Joliet. WGN is told Plainfield has given its blessing to keep the display.

The family is meeting with Joliet on Wednesday to make sure they are not doing anything they shouldn’t be. If given the green light by Joliet, the display is expected to be up through Halloween.