Stolen SUV strikes cyclist in West Town; Teen driver in custody

CHICAGO — A bicyclist was injured Wednesday after being struck by a stolen SUV in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. A 16-year-old was driving the SUV and is in custody, police said.

According to police, the male cyclist was in the 1300 block of West Hubbard Avenue around 6 p.m.

The 16-year-old was driving the stolen white Tahoe at a high rate of speed heading east on Hubbard when the car struck the man on the bike.

Police said the impact caused the male to be ejected off his bike. He landed on another car in another lane of traffic.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was stabilized.

The teen driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said two weapons were recovered and the teen and another person are in custody.

Charges are pending.

