CHICAGO — Hundreds of migrants are making Chicago their new home this holiday as Texas continues sending a steady flow of busses to the city. Chicago officials have tried to bring order to the chaos, but Texas won’t play ball.

Through Hanukkah, Christmas and now Kwanzaa, there is no holiday break for city and state officials managing the migrant crisis as more and more buses from Texas arrive in the Chicago area suburbs.

Elmhurst police said two busloads of migrants were dropped off last weekend and someone bought the passengers Metra tickets bound for Chicago.

While attending a Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson lashed out at Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the architect of the busing program.

“He sent a plane to the City of Chicago, which is some real grave concern and now he’s literally dropping off individuals alongside the road,” Johnson said. “His irresponsible, very raggedy, reckless approach is not going to prevent us as a city to come up with some structure and some order and some calm.”

On Tuesday morning, the city reported 14,525 new arrivals being housed in shelters, with 309 people awaiting placement. Six of them remain at police stations and 303 remain at O’Hare International Airport.

“Despite the behavior of the governor of Texas, I have a responsibility as mayor of the City of Chicago to continue to organize people,” Johnson said.

The state is lending a hand by providing hotel rooms for up to 200 asylum-seekers before they’re moved to a future shelter, which is under construction in Little Village.

Last month the city implemented new rules in an effort to bring order to the chaos. Buses carrying migrants must arrive during business hours in designated areas between Monday and Friday.

Officials said so far, two buses have been impounded and 110 citations have been issued.

“Yes, we had to impound a couple of busses thus far. The whole impetus behind this, as you know, is to create some calm and some structure around this operation,” Mayor Johnson said.

Last Friday, Mayor Johnson and roughly 80 village mayors and presidents discussed ways they can help out, given that Illinois is a sanctuary state.