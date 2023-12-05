CHICAGO — After review by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), Illinois will not proceed with a migrant base camp in Brighton Park.

The governor’s office said the the IEPA cited concerns related to insufficient soil sampling and remediation. The office states that Illinois will work with the City of Chicago to identify alternate shelter options.

Construction was already underway at the 38th Street and California Avenue site before it was paused by state officials Monday.

The nearly 800-page report was released Friday. It found elevated levels of mercury, lead and arsenic.

Crews have already removed and disposed of the soil and added six-inches of crushed stone on areas of concern, but apparently the IEPA does not feel comfortable with the construction moving forward.

The Brighton Park community has protested the migrant camp being built at that location for weeks.

The site could have housed up to 2,000 migrants. The migrant camp was going to be funded by the state, but run by the city.

After news that construction on the site would not go forward, Mayor Brandon Johnson said

“the mission is still alive.”

The mayor said 500 migrants remain in police stations and at O’Hare International Airport, that’s down from 4,000.