State Troopers push for revision to Scott’s Law as violations rise

CHICAGO — In just the first month and a half of 2021, 10 Illinois State Police squad cars have been struck by drivers violating Scott’s Law, legislation that requires drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

“They are being hurt way too often. Their lives are being put at risk,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

A trooper is currently hospitalized in serious condition after a car rear-ended his vehicle near a crash site on I-55 in Joliet on Monday.

On Tuesday, another trooper was injured after getting rear-ended on I-80. Police said the drivers violated Scott’s Law in both cases.

15 squad cars were struck by drivers violating Scott’s Law in all of 2020, a figure likely attributed to reduced travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 27 squad cars were hit and two troopers were killed.

“There are some places throughout the state where I’ve been to the hospitals more times to check on our troopers than I’ve been to the district offices or other facilities. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” Kelly said.

Brendan Kelly has chaired the ‘Move Over Task Force’, which tells Governor JB Pritzker in this report that Scott’s Law is not tough enough.

“We’d like to see the law to be changed so it’s not just move over or slow down, but you have to do both,” Kelly said.

Kelly said in most cases, drivers are distracted and believes that should be an aggravated factor in sentencing in cases where this law is broken.

“I don’t want to give another eulogy for another trooper. That’s why I’m asking people to do the right thing,” Kelly said.