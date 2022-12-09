CHICAGO — Dozens of small businesses have a spot on Chicago’s State Street every weekend through Dec. 18.
The State Street Holiday Market, a project of Chicago Loop Alliance, is taking place at 35 S. State Street Friday through Sunday this weekend and next from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance each Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
According to the event’s website, vendors will include:
APPAREL
- Grazie Grace Boutique/Paparazzi
- Kustomz By Shug LLC
- Wallock International Group LLC / BWYB Products
- cm
- Gosha Imports
- Calandra’s Handbags and Things
- M.A.D. Scrubs LLC
- Giveashirt/Streetwise
- Rett’s Personality Charms
- Desired fashion
- A Versatile You, LLC.
- IAmDad365 Inc
- Shop Confidence
ART
- GeorgeBlakemore
- JIMMY WILLIAMS GALLERY AND STUDIO
- K Elizabeth Art & Decor
- aaronpierrebrown.com
ARTISAN HANDMADE GOODS
- FromBupkis
- I Find Cool Stuff
- Meraki Collection LLC
- Lulu Ranch & Co.
- Barb – N – Gear
- Waterlemon Kay Jewelry Co.
- Sw1’s Exotic Reflections
- Sky Lyte Candles
- Design2Rave LLC
- Model Esteem LLC
- Soular Powered
- Pasele Señito
- Scent 2 Me Candles
BEAUTY AND SELF-CARE PRODUCTS
- BeYOUtifully Abundant LLC
- Beyond Beautiful- Books & Beauty
- Rites of Wellness, LLC
- Gro Tress Essentials, Inc.
- Sacred Goddess Oasis LLC
- Bullocks Butters & Soy Scented Candles and more
- Big Mouf Cosmetics
- Bedewed Skin
- Herbal Conjure
- Solo Beauty Supply
- Tori Prince Beauty
VINTAGE ITEMS
- Onomatopoeia Vintage
- Antique Rose
- Dirtysouth vintage
- Book Driver
- CLOTHE ME Thriftique
- Vintage Finds & Gems
- Authentos
- Vintage Attack Finds
- Sylvia’s BackRoom
- Christophers Attice
- The Vintage Frill
- Shop The Thrifty Fashionista
….AND MORE!
- Black Plant Lovers
- Da Book Joint
- The Stylish Bundt Bake Shop
- Spliff Society, LLC