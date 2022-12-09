CHICAGO — Dozens of small businesses have a spot on Chicago’s State Street every weekend through Dec. 18.

The State Street Holiday Market, a project of Chicago Loop Alliance, is taking place at 35 S. State Street Friday through Sunday this weekend and next from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance each Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to the event’s website, vendors will include:

APPAREL

Grazie Grace Boutique/Paparazzi

Kustomz By Shug LLC

Wallock International Group LLC / BWYB Products

Gosha Imports

Calandra’s Handbags and Things

M.A.D. Scrubs LLC

Giveashirt/Streetwise

Rett’s Personality Charms

Desired fashion

A Versatile You, LLC.

IAmDad365 Inc

Shop Confidence

ART

GeorgeBlakemore

JIMMY WILLIAMS GALLERY AND STUDIO

K Elizabeth Art & Decor

aaronpierrebrown.com

ARTISAN HANDMADE GOODS

FromBupkis

I Find Cool Stuff

Meraki Collection LLC

Lulu Ranch & Co.

Barb – N – Gear

Waterlemon Kay Jewelry Co.

Sw1’s Exotic Reflections

Sky Lyte Candles

Design2Rave LLC

Model Esteem LLC

Soular Powered

Pasele Señito

Scent 2 Me Candles

BEAUTY AND SELF-CARE PRODUCTS

BeYOUtifully Abundant LLC

Beyond Beautiful- Books & Beauty

Rites of Wellness, LLC

Gro Tress Essentials, Inc.

Sacred Goddess Oasis LLC

Bullocks Butters & Soy Scented Candles and more

Big Mouf Cosmetics

Bedewed Skin

Herbal Conjure

Solo Beauty Supply

Tori Prince Beauty

VINTAGE ITEMS

Onomatopoeia Vintage

Antique Rose

Dirtysouth vintage

Book Driver

CLOTHE ME Thriftique

Vintage Finds & Gems

Authentos

Vintage Attack Finds

Sylvia’s BackRoom

Christophers Attice

The Vintage Frill

Shop The Thrifty Fashionista

….AND MORE!

Black Plant Lovers

Da Book Joint

The Stylish Bundt Bake Shop

Spliff Society, LLC