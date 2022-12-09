CHICAGO — Dozens of small businesses have a spot on Chicago’s State Street every weekend through Dec. 18.

The State Street Holiday Market, a project of Chicago Loop Alliance, is taking place at 35 S. State Street Friday through Sunday this weekend and next from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance each Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to the event’s website, vendors will include:

APPAREL

  • Grazie Grace Boutique/Paparazzi
  • Kustomz By Shug LLC
  • Wallock International Group LLC / BWYB Products
  • cm
  • Gosha Imports
  • Calandra’s Handbags and Things
  • M.A.D. Scrubs LLC
  • Giveashirt/Streetwise
  • Rett’s Personality Charms
  • Desired fashion
  • A Versatile You, LLC.
  • IAmDad365 Inc
  • Shop Confidence

ART

  • GeorgeBlakemore
  • JIMMY WILLIAMS GALLERY AND STUDIO
  • K Elizabeth Art & Decor
  • aaronpierrebrown.com

ARTISAN HANDMADE GOODS

  • FromBupkis
  • I Find Cool Stuff
  • Meraki Collection LLC
  • Lulu Ranch & Co.
  • Barb – N – Gear
  • Waterlemon Kay Jewelry Co.
  • Sw1’s Exotic Reflections
  • Sky Lyte Candles
  • Design2Rave LLC
  • Model Esteem LLC
  • Soular Powered
  • Pasele Señito
  • Scent 2 Me Candles

BEAUTY AND SELF-CARE PRODUCTS

  • BeYOUtifully Abundant LLC
  • Beyond Beautiful- Books & Beauty
  • Rites of Wellness, LLC
  • Gro Tress Essentials, Inc.
  • Sacred Goddess Oasis LLC
  • Bullocks Butters & Soy Scented Candles and more
  • Big Mouf Cosmetics
  • Bedewed Skin
  • Herbal Conjure
  • Solo Beauty Supply
  • Tori Prince Beauty

VINTAGE ITEMS

  • Onomatopoeia Vintage
  • Antique Rose
  • Dirtysouth vintage
  • Book Driver
  • CLOTHE ME Thriftique
  • Vintage Finds & Gems
  • Authentos
  • Vintage Attack Finds
  • Sylvia’s BackRoom
  • Christophers Attice
  • The Vintage Frill
  • Shop The Thrifty Fashionista

….AND MORE!

  • Black Plant Lovers
  • Da Book Joint
  • The Stylish Bundt Bake Shop
  • Spliff Society, LLC