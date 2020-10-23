State representative robbed at gunpoint while on jog near University of Chicago

CHICAGO – An Illinois state representative was robbed at gunpoint while on a jog near the University of Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

State Rep. Curtis Tarver, of the 25th District, was jogging Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Woodlawn.

“I decided to turn left and maybe three seconds later, one of the gentleman was behind me with the firearm right behind my right ear,” Tarver said.

Tarver said he was surprised it happened in his own district.

“It was unexpected in my district,” Tarver said. “I’m at a point where I can’t drive in my district because I get pulled over by six Chicago police officers and get harassed. I can’t run in my district because I get robbed by offenders with firearms.”

Police said the suspects are minors.

“Certainly a 16-year-old cannot go into a store and buy a firearm legally, or however old these kids, I don’t know how old they are,” Tarver said. “So, that’s a problem. Somehow these firearms are getting into these neighborhoods.”

Tarver said he feels bad for kids who have to resort to illegal activity, but was happy to make it home for a daddy-daughter date night with his 7-year-old.